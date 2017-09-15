Survey: More than half of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings account

If your savings account is holding less than $1,000, you're not alone.

According to a 2017 "Go Banking Rates" survey, more than half of Americans (57%) have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts.

Compared to last year, it's actually an improvement from when 69% of Americans reported having less than a grand in savings. However, this year a higher percentage reported having no savings at all. 39% compared to 34% in 2016.