Archery deer opener brings CWD reminders

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Another Deer Hunting season kicks off in Minnesota Saturday with the start of archery deer season and once again the D-N-R is keeping a very close eye on Chronic Wasting Disease in our area.

Hunters in the C-W-D Management Zone 603, which covers a large portion of Fillmore County, are required to submit the head from all deer 1 year old or older to be tested for the disease. 

At least eight deer with the disease were discovered during the 2016 hunting season. 

Collection boxes can be found in Chatfield, Preston, Lanesboro, Wykoff, and Harmony. 
 

