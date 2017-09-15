Archery deer opener brings CWD reminders

Rochester police have arrested a teen for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase Thursday night. Police say the teen is lucky to not have been bitten by a canine.More >>
Organizers say a fundraiser to pay student lunch debt at the St. Paul school that employed a man who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer has far exceeded expectations.
The off-duty police officer who stopped a stabbing at a Minnesota mall last year says he hopes other officers in his situation would have done the same thing.
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday of an erratic driver in Rochester.
More than five months after a jury found him guilty of Murder, David Easter is learning his fate in Freeborn County Court.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said the grant-money will be awarded to nearly 1,200 health centers and clinics across the country to help treat substance abuse and mental health issues.
Girls with concussions from soccer are more likely than boys to get right back on the field.
Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.
Christopher Holloway, 47, was back in Rochester's halls of justice on Thursday. The former Rochester coffee shop owner was convicted of statutory rape (third fourth degree criminal misconduct) in June 2016 for a crime he committed on December 21, 2014. The then 44-year-old Holloway met a 14-year-old boy on the dating app "Grindr." The two exchanged messages for less than two days days before Holloway asked if he could go to the victim's house. The 14-year-ol...
Born with a life-threatening condition, a pair of twins in Winona County is now thriving, thanks to a generous donor more than 4,000 miles away. And with World Marrow Donor Day coming up, the twins are sharing their story. Identical twins Elizabeth and Kathryn Girtler, 10, of Minnesota City, were born with a life-threatening condition called congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia.
