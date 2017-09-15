Mayo Clinic medical help now as easy as asking Alexa

Amazon's Alexa just got smarter, thanks to Mayo Clinic.

The Clinic has announced the new Mayo First-Aid skill for Amazon's voice assistant, found in many of its devices.

Once enabled, the new skill can be used by saying "Alexa, open Mayo First-Aid." Users can then look for answers for dozens of everyday situations. For example, "Alexa ask Mayo First Aid how do I treat my Baby's Fever?" Or "Alexa tell me about spider bites." The device then speaks content from Mayo Clinic to address the issue.

Mayo warns this skill should not be used for life-threatening emergency situations.