Buxton, Twins, walk-off again in 3-2 victory over Toronto Thursday

The Minnesota Twins gave up a lead for the second day in a row, but they also walked-off for the second day in a row, as Byron Buxton's tenth inning solo home run gave the Twins a 3-2 victory Thursday in their first game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jose Berrios and Brett Anderson traded zeroes until the fifth, as the Blue Jays would be the first team to break through.

Raffy Lopez would double to lead off the inning, then after a sacrifice bunt from Richard Urena, Josh Donaldson hit a soft fly ball into no-man's land in center field that fell between three Twins, allowing Lopez to score for the 1-0 lead.

Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Twins struck back.

Jorge Polanco came up with the bases loaded and singled to left, scoring two and giving the Twins a 2-1 lead.

Jose Berrios left in the sixth, but tossed 5.2 innings of one run baseball, allowing five hits and working around four walks, while striking out five.

Fast forward to the ninth, same score with Matt Belisle on the mound. Belisle retired Richard Urena with a strike out, then forced Josh Donaldson to ground out to second for the second out of the inning. That brought up Justin Smoak, who hit the second pitch into the right field seats, his 38th of the season to tie it up at 2-2.

In the 10th, Byron Buxton came up with two outs, and he ripped a 1-0 pitch into the left center field stands, his 15th home run of the year, giving his team a 3-2 win in a walk-off victory.

The win, coupled with the Los Angeles Angels' 5-2 loss to Houston gave the Twins a three game lead for the second Wild Card spot.

The Twins play the second game of their four game set with Toronto at 7:10 Friday night with Bartolo Colon (6-12) facing J.A. Happ (8-10).