American Red Cross Southeast Minn. provides update on hurricane relief efforts

The Southeast Minnesota chapter of the American Red Cross is providing volunteers and financial assistance after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Executive Director of American Red Cross Southeast Minnesota Melanie Tschida provided an update on the response Thursday night on the NewsCenter at 6.

"We have had a wonderful response from people wanting to donate, wanting to help volunteer their time, and it's been so heartwarming to see that," Tschida said.

She said there is still a large shelter operation going on in Florida and Georgia for those impacted by Irma.

She said the focus has shifted in Texas from sheltering to providing financial assistance in Texas in the weeks since Harvey.

She said more than 6,000 volunteers have deployed from across country. About 12 of those volunteers come from southeast Minnesota.

