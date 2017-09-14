Bridge widening project to affect traffic on East Circle Drive - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Bridge widening project to affect traffic on East Circle Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Drivers can expect some slowdowns on a section of southbound roadway of East Circle Drive.

Starting Monday, crews will begin bridge widening on the southbound roadway on East Circle Drive, south of the DM&E Railroad crossing.

Bridge work will close a shoulder and reduce traffic lanes to two 11-foot lanes for southbound traffic. 

When the bridge deck is constructed, the outside lane will close.

Drivers should expect delays or find another route if possible.

Public Works anticipates construction will be done by November 15th. 

