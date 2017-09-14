Bridge widening project to affect traffic on East Circle Drive

Born with a life-threatening condition, a pair of twins in Winona County is now thriving, thanks to a generous donor more than 4,000 miles away. And with World Marrow Donor Day coming up, the twins are sharing their story. Identical twins Elizabeth and Kathryn Girtler, 10, of Minnesota City, were born with a life-threatening condition called congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia.More >>
Born with a life-threatening condition, a pair of twins in Winona County is now thriving, thanks to a generous donor more than 4,000 miles away. And with World Marrow Donor Day coming up, the twins are sharing their story. Identical twins Elizabeth and Kathryn Girtler, 10, of Minnesota City, were born with a life-threatening condition called congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia.More >>
143 million people had their information leaked with the Equifax data breach. That's just less than half of all Americans but could be up to two-thirds of all Americans who have credit history. Because of this many are scrambling to make sure their identity stays safe. Ann Northcutt was among the 143 million whose data is now possibly in the hands of hackers.More >>
143 million people had their information leaked with the Equifax data breach. That's just less than half of all Americans but could be up to two-thirds of all Americans who have credit history. Because of this many are scrambling to make sure their identity stays safe. Ann Northcutt was among the 143 million whose data is now possibly in the hands of hackers.More >>
"We have had a wonderful response from people wanting to donate, wanting to help volunteer their time, and it's been so heartwarming to see that," Tschida said.More >>
"We have had a wonderful response from people wanting to donate, wanting to help volunteer their time, and it's been so heartwarming to see that," Tschida said.More >>
Christopher Holloway, 47, was back in Rochester's halls of justice on Thursday. The former Rochester coffee shop owner was convicted of statutory rape (third fourth degree criminal misconduct) in June 2016 for a crime he committed on December 21, 2014. The then 44-year-old Holloway met a 14-year-old boy on the dating app "Grindr." The two exchanged messages for less than two days days before Holloway asked if he could go to the victim's house. The 14-year-ol...More >>
Christopher Holloway, 47, was back in Rochester's halls of justice on Thursday. The former Rochester coffee shop owner was convicted of statutory rape (third fourth degree criminal misconduct) in June 2016 for a crime he committed on December 21, 2014. The then 44-year-old Holloway met a 14-year-old boy on the dating app "Grindr." The two exchanged messages for less than two days days before Holloway asked if he could go to the victim's house. The 14-year-ol...More >>
A Wayzata police officer is being laid to rest Thursday after he was hit and killed on the side of Highway 12 while cleaning debris on September 8th.More >>
A Wayzata police officer is being laid to rest Thursday after he was hit and killed on the side of Highway 12 while cleaning debris on September 8th.More >>
The annual Chili Challenge returns for its 9th year benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.More >>
The annual Chili Challenge returns for its 9th year benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.More >>
The Rochester Community and Technical College hosted this year's Rochester Retail & Customer Service Job Fair Thursday morning. Many people came to find out more about which jobs are out there, and which companies are hiring. The job fair featured up to 45 employers with jobs in customer service, retail, and food service - all offering part-time and full-time positions. This event was free for job seekers. We caught up with members of Chuck and Don's Pet Foo...More >>
The Rochester Community and Technical College hosted this year's Rochester Retail & Customer Service Job Fair Thursday morning. Many people came to find out more about which jobs are out there, and which companies are hiring. The job fair featured up to 45 employers with jobs in customer service, retail, and food service - all offering part-time and full-time positions. This event was free for job seekers. We caught up with members of Chuck and Don's Pet Foo...More >>
Grant Hart, the drummer and vocalist for pioneering indie rock band Husker Du, has died.More >>
Grant Hart, the drummer and vocalist for pioneering indie rock band Husker Du, has died.More >>
Christopher Holloway, 47, was back in Rochester's halls of justice on Thursday. The former Rochester coffee shop owner was convicted of statutory rape (third fourth degree criminal misconduct) in June 2016 for a crime he committed on December 21, 2014. The then 44-year-old Holloway met a 14-year-old boy on the dating app "Grindr." The two exchanged messages for less than two days days before Holloway asked if he could go to the victim's house. The 14-year-ol...More >>
Christopher Holloway, 47, was back in Rochester's halls of justice on Thursday. The former Rochester coffee shop owner was convicted of statutory rape (third fourth degree criminal misconduct) in June 2016 for a crime he committed on December 21, 2014. The then 44-year-old Holloway met a 14-year-old boy on the dating app "Grindr." The two exchanged messages for less than two days days before Holloway asked if he could go to the victim's house. The 14-year-ol...More >>
A late night manhunt is over and a Rochester man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an officer's car.More >>
A late night manhunt is over and a Rochester man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an officer's car.More >>
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.More >>
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.More >>
The annual Chili Challenge returns for its 9th year benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.More >>
The annual Chili Challenge returns for its 9th year benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.More >>
The Rochester Community and Technical College hosted this year's Rochester Retail & Customer Service Job Fair Thursday morning. Many people came to find out more about which jobs are out there, and which companies are hiring. The job fair featured up to 45 employers with jobs in customer service, retail, and food service - all offering part-time and full-time positions. This event was free for job seekers. We caught up with members of Chuck and Don's Pet Foo...More >>
The Rochester Community and Technical College hosted this year's Rochester Retail & Customer Service Job Fair Thursday morning. Many people came to find out more about which jobs are out there, and which companies are hiring. The job fair featured up to 45 employers with jobs in customer service, retail, and food service - all offering part-time and full-time positions. This event was free for job seekers. We caught up with members of Chuck and Don's Pet Foo...More >>