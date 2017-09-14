RCTC hosts the Rochester Retail & Customer Service Job Fair

The Rochester Community and Technical College hosted this year's Rochester Retail & Customer Service Job Fair Thursday morning.

Many people came to find out more about which jobs are out there, and which companies are hiring. The job fair featured up to 45 employers with jobs in customer service, retail, and food service - all offering part-time and full-time positions.

This event was free for job seekers.

We caught up with members of Chuck and Don's Pet Food Supplies, a new business that provides holistic natural formulas of pet food, and they said the job fair is a great way to meet with and talk to future employees.

"The pet industry in general is growing like crazy, you know, people are more concerned and passionate about their pets than they ever have been," said Chuck & Don's Store Manager Mike Ward. "And we're such a growing company right now, there's a lot of great opportunities within our company. Just as far as coming in as a part-time of full-time employee, and then having more career options as you develop."

Once the store officially opens, they'll be providing a unique feature, self-service dog wash, so you can save money doing it yourself.

They're looking to fill both management and team member positions, and most importantly, people who have a passion for pets.

The store will officially open on October 19th, and the grand opening where they'll have special deals is happening November 3-6.