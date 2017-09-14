9th annual 'Chili Challenge' returns to downtown Rochester

A Wayzata police officer is being laid to rest Thursday after he was hit and killed on the side of Highway 12 while cleaning debris on September 8th.More >>
The annual Chili Challenge returns for its 9th year benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.More >>
The Rochester Community and Technical College hosted this year's Rochester Retail & Customer Service Job Fair Thursday morning. Many people came to find out more about which jobs are out there, and which companies are hiring. The job fair featured up to 45 employers with jobs in customer service, retail, and food service - all offering part-time and full-time positions. This event was free for job seekers. We caught up with members of Chuck and Don's Pet Foo...More >>
Grant Hart, the drummer and vocalist for pioneering indie rock band Husker Du, has died.More >>
Minnesota-based Target will hire more temporary employees this year to help with the busy holiday shopping season.More >>
A judge says a Charles City man's murder trial won't be moved out of Floyd County.More >>
A combination of smoke from Western wildfires, high temperatures and sunshine is eroding the air quality in the Twin Cities and in eastern and central Minnesota.More >>
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.More >>
A late night manhunt is over and a Rochester man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an officer's car.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Derek Thielsen was arrested on drug sales and possession charges Monday around 4:45 p.m.More >>
New numbers out Wednesday morning from Minnesota State Patrol regarding the recent Extra D.W.I. Enforcement Period that ended September 3rd.More >>
It may be a 1,000-plus-mile trip. But for a Rochester business, helping Harvey victims makes it all worth it. Steve Yaggy, owner of Yaggy Trucking Inc. on 10th Avenue Southwest (near Rochester International Airport), said he was inspired by his friend, Larry Kautz of Pine Island, who collected supplies for flood victims in Beaumont, Texas. So Yaggy and his staff began collecting supplies as well.More >>
The annual Chili Challenge returns for its 9th year benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.More >>
