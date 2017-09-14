9th annual 'Chili Challenge' returns to downtown Rochester

It's one of the most delicious nights of the year in Downtown Rochester.

The annual Chili Challenge returns Thursday for its 9th year benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

Thousands are expected to sample chilies from more than 25 different teams.

There's also the return of the popular homebrew competition. Tickets are $15 at the door.

The event will take place at the Peace Plaza from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Meteorologist Ted Schmidt will be the emcee, on behalf of our sister station Fox 47.