9th annual 'Chili Challenge' returns to downtown Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

9th annual 'Chili Challenge' returns to downtown Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It's one of the most delicious nights of the year in Downtown Rochester.

The annual Chili Challenge returns Thursday for its 9th year benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

Thousands are expected to sample chilies from more than 25 different teams.

There's also the return of the popular homebrew competition. Tickets are $15 at the door.

The event will take place at the Peace Plaza from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Meteorologist Ted Schmidt will be the emcee, on behalf of our sister station Fox 47.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.