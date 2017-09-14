Funeral gets underway for Wayzata police officer with Rochester area ties

A Wayzata police officer is being laid to rest Thursday after he was hit and killed on the side of Highway 12 while cleaning debris on September 8th.More >>
Olive Garden's $100 'Never-Ending Pasta Pass' offer will return Thursday with a new bonus.More >>
Minnesota-based Target will hire more temporary employees this year to help with the busy holiday shopping season.More >>
A judge says a Charles City man's murder trial won't be moved out of Floyd County.More >>
A combination of smoke from Western wildfires, high temperatures and sunshine is eroding the air quality in the Twin Cities and in eastern and central Minnesota.More >>
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.More >>
No small steps needed for this giant leap for student-kind. While it may look like plugging into the Matrix, students can use a headset to take a trip among the stars. Students in John Tacinelli's class are among the first to get to use this new technology.More >>
With civil war raging in South Sudan, many have escaped to our area for refuge. But now, some are returning, to bring change and better the land they left behind. The Zumbro Lutheran Church has joined its Dinka members to bring a church and a school to the region. Kamen Makuer, the church's Dinka Lay Evangelist, has been in the US for 17 years. After returning home last year and seeing the state of affairs, with no schools and child soldiers, he wants to make a difference.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest crop forecast predicted that Minnesota's corn harvest will be 11 percent below last year's, and yields will also be down.More >>
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.More >>
A late night manhunt is over and a Rochester man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an officer's car.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Derek Thielsen was arrested on drug sales and possession charges Monday around 4:45 p.m.More >>
New numbers out Wednesday morning from Minnesota State Patrol regarding the recent Extra D.W.I. Enforcement Period that ended September 3rd.More >>
It may be a 1,000-plus-mile trip. But for a Rochester business, helping Harvey victims makes it all worth it. Steve Yaggy, owner of Yaggy Trucking Inc. on 10th Avenue Southwest (near Rochester International Airport), said he was inspired by his friend, Larry Kautz of Pine Island, who collected supplies for flood victims in Beaumont, Texas. So Yaggy and his staff began collecting supplies as well.More >>
A combination of smoke from Western wildfires, high temperatures and sunshine is eroding the air quality in the Twin Cities and in eastern and central Minnesota.More >>
One teenager is arrested after police said he was involved in a Rochester burglary.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer is charged with sex crimes allegedly involving his son's girlfriend.More >>
