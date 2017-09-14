Funeral gets underway for Wayzata police officer with Rochester area ties

A Wayzata, Minnesota police officer is being laid to rest Thursday after he was hit and killed on the side of Highway 12 while cleaning debris on September 8th.

The officer worked in Rochester for some time and will be missed in this community, too.

Officer Bill Mathews was a nine-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department.

Mathews, who is from Pine Island, served as an intern with the Rochester Police Department and began his career with the Zumbrota Police Department. Matthews also worked part time with the Olmsted and Goodhue County Sheriff's Offices.

Governor Mark Dayton has ordered flags across the state at half-staff in his honor.

Matthews leaves behind a wife and child.

The woman who struck him on Friday has been booked on criminal vehicular operation.