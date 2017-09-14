Olive Garden unlimited pasta pasta coming back

Olive Garden's $100 'Never-Ending Pasta Pass' offer will return Thursday with a new bonus.

Guests who claim one of 22,000 pasta passes for $100 will enjoy eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta. And in a new twist, 50 customers will have the chance to buy a 'Pasta Passport to Italy' for $200. That'll get them an all-inclusive, eight-day trip for two to Italy, along with the eight weeks of unlimited pasta.

The passes are set to go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. C.T. for just 30 minutes.

You can access the website here.