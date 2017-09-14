Target will hire more holiday help this season - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Target will hire more holiday help this season

Posted:
(NBC) -

Minnesota-based Target will hire more temporary employees this year to help with the busy holiday shopping season.

Target plans to hire about 100,000 temporary employees for this year's holiday shopping season as it competes with Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. That's a 43% increased from the 70,000 temporary employees it hired last year.

Target also plans to hire 4,500 people to help pack and ship online orders at its warehouse.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.