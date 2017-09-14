Judge rules Charles City man's murder trial won't be moved - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Judge rules Charles City man's murder trial won't be moved

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) -

A judge says a Charles City man's murder trial won't be moved out of Floyd County.

The lawyer for Antoine Williams had sought a change of venue, arguing that extensive media coverage had left Williams unable to get a fair trial in the county.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder for the June 30 shooting death of 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming.

Judge Rustin Davenport said Monday in his ruling that "no evidence has been presented that prospective jurors will have a predisposition."

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 10.

