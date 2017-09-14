Throwback Thursday: WWII Scrap Drive in Rochester

By 1942, the US was fully engaged in World War II, and average civilians did what they could on the home front to support their troops overseas.

One common effort was to participate in scrap drives.

The U.S. War Production Board said they needed an additional six million tons of metal scrap to reach full capacity.

Shown here in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is James M. O'Connor, the first chairman of Rochester's rationing board, turning over his automobile as scrap iron to Roy Kingrey, the salvage committee chairman for Rochester.

He doesn't look sad at all about losing his car for the greater good.

