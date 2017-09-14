Air quality reduced in parts of Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Air quality reduced in parts of Minnesota

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A combination of smoke from Western wildfires, high temperatures and sunshine is eroding the air quality in the Twin Cities and in eastern and central Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an alert for Thursday, warning those sensitive to air quality that it's at an unhealthy level. The worst conditions are expected during the afternoon and early evening in the Twin Cities area, St. Cloud, Hinckley and the tribal nation of Mille Lacs.

State health officials recommend reducing air polluting activities such as lawn mowing, lighting backyard fires and driving.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.