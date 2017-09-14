Bradford named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Vikings Quarterback Sam Bradford has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Monday night against the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.

Bradford went 27-32 passing for 346-yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 29-19 victory.

Bradford set his career high with 143.0 passer rating and set a Vikings record for the highest completion percentage in a season opener at 84.4% also ranking as the third best completion mark in NFL history in a season opener.

The NFC Player of the Week award is the first of Bradford's career and he is the first Vikings quarterback to take the honor since Brett Favre in 2009.

The Vikings are at Pittsburgh on Sunday.