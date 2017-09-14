Security guard arrested for filing false shooting report

St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.

In a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, police say the 25-year-old guard was taken into custody Wednesday night after he admitted to investigators that he accidentally shot himself while on duty Tuesday night.

Authorities say the guard told investigators he was handling his gun when it fired, striking him in the shoulder. He told police he made up the shooting story out of concern he might lose his job.

Dozens of law enforcement officers conducted a search based on the guard's story before the search was called off early Wednesday.

The guard has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

St. Catherine's is a private, Catholic university with about 4,800 students.