Twins sweep two game set versus San Diego in 3-1 extra innings win

Eddie Rosario's walk-off tenth inning two-run shot gave the Minnesota Twins a 3-1 extra inning victory and a two-game sweep of San Diego.

The Twins got the lead in the bottom of the second when Eddie Rosario scored on a wild pitch by Dinelson Lamet to make it a 1-0 game.

Other than that lone run, the Twins were unable to score on the Padres until the tenth.

Lamet tossed six innings of one-run baseball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Twins' Ervin Santana matched Lamet, as he tossed six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

The Padres bullpen was able to hold the Twins scoreless through the next 3.2 innings, but the Twins pen gave up a run in the top of the eighth, as Trevor Hildenberger gave up a solo home run to Austin Hedges, tying the game at 1-1.

Taylor Rogers, Alan Busenitz and Matt Belisle (W, 2-2) would then hold the Padres scoreless the rest of the way, bringing the game to the bottom of the 10th.

With Phil Maton (L, 3-1) on the mound, Brian Dozier struck out on a called third strike, but then Joe Mauer, the lone Twin to be hitting over .300, knocked a single to center to put the go-ahead run on base.

Maton then forced Jorge Polanco to hit a pop into foul territory on the third base side that was caught by Yangervis Solarte for the second out.

And that brought up Rosario. Rosario took two straight balls to start his at-bat, then on the third pitch, he hit a walk-off two-run home run into the right field seats to give the Twins the 3-1 victory.

The win allowed the Twins to maintain a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL Wild Card spot.

The Twins are back at Target Field on Thursday as they start a four game set against Toronto with Jose Berrios (12-7) on the mound at 7:10 against Brett Anderson (3-3).

Player of the Series

Eddie Rosario and his two home run series gave him "Player of the Series" honors for this two game set. In the two games Rosario went 4-9 with two, two-run home runs, including the walk-off blast in Wednesday's 3-1 victory.