Virtual Reality tools allow RCTC students to visit space

No small steps needed for this giant leap for student-kind. While it may look like plugging into the Matrix, students can use a headset to take a trip among the stars. Students in John Tacinelli's class are among the first to get to use this new technology.More >>
With civil war raging in South Sudan, many have escaped to our area for refuge. But now, some are returning, to bring change and better the land they left behind. The Zumbro Lutheran Church has joined its Dinka members to bring a church and a school to the region. Kamen Makuer, the church's Dinka Lay Evangelist, has been in the US for 17 years. After returning home last year and seeing the state of affairs, with no schools and child soldiers, he wants to make a difference.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest crop forecast predicted that Minnesota's corn harvest will be 11 percent below last year's, and yields will also be down.More >>
It may be a 1,000-plus-mile trip. But for a Rochester business, helping Harvey victims makes it all worth it. Steve Yaggy, owner of Yaggy Trucking Inc. on 10th Avenue Southwest (near Rochester International Airport), said he was inspired by his friend, Larry Kautz of Pine Island, who collected supplies for flood victims in Beaumont, Texas. So Yaggy and his staff began collecting supplies as well.More >>
A late night manhunt is over and a Rochester man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an officer's car.More >>
U.S. Sen. Al Franken (DFL - Minn.) has announced he's cosponsoring Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I- Vt.) Medicare for All Act, which is expected to be introduced in the Senate on Wednesday. According to Sanders' op-ed in the New York Times, "every family in America would receive comprehensive coverage, and middle-class families would save thousands of dollars a year by eliminating their private insurance costs as we move to a publicly funded program."More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Derek Thielsen was arrested on drug sales and possession charges Monday around 4:45 p.m.More >>
New numbers out Wednesday morning from Minnesota State Patrol regarding the recent Extra D.W.I. Enforcement Period that ended September 3rd.More >>
A criminal complaint says a man who drove into a group of people in Minnesota told police he was assaulted by several men and hit them so he wouldn't get beat up.More >>
With cleanup from disaster on the minds of so many in the country right now, a chance to take part in recovery efforts closer to home.More >>
A late night manhunt is over and a Rochester man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an officer's car.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Derek Thielsen was arrested on drug sales and possession charges Monday around 4:45 p.m.More >>
New numbers out Wednesday morning from Minnesota State Patrol regarding the recent Extra D.W.I. Enforcement Period that ended September 3rd.More >>
One teenager is arrested after police said he was involved in a Rochester burglary.More >>
The attack of 9/11 shook the world, even here in Rochester.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer is charged with sex crimes allegedly involving his son's girlfriend.More >>
A criminal complaint says a man who drove into a group of people in Minnesota told police he was assaulted by several men and hit them so he wouldn't get beat up.More >>
With cleanup from disaster on the minds of so many in the country right now, a chance to take part in recovery efforts closer to home.More >>
