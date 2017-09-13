Latest crop forecast predicts Minnesota's corn harvest to be below last year's

Corn farmers were glad to see warmer temps back in the forecast. The heat will help their crop to mature.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest crop forecast predicted that Minnesota's corn harvest will be 11 percent below last year's, and yields will also be down.

The USDA is now expecting Minnesota corn to average 182 bushels an acre, down 11 bushels an acre from 2016.

Lou Kuhlmann with Advance Trading of Byron says the forecast is no surprise because this year's crop has been running behind all summer.

Prices are the big problem with corn so low for the fourth straight year that for some, it's below the cost of production.

The Minnesota soybean forecast is also down.

The USDA is predicting the bean harvest in Minnesota will be down three percent from last year with the yield about 10 percent lower than 2016.

