Rochester business hauling supplies to Harvey victims in Texas

It may be a 1,000-plus-mile trip. But for a Rochester business, helping Harvey victims makes it all worth it.

Steve Yaggy, owner of Yaggy Trucking Inc. on 10th Avenue Southwest (near Rochester International Airport), said he was inspired by his friend, Larry Kautz of Pine Island, who collected supplies for flood victims in Beaumont, Texas.

So Yaggy and his staff began collecting supplies as well, and within a short time, residents and businesses from all over southeast Minnesota donated enough items to fill a tractor-trailer. The supplies include pallets of water, toiletries, dog food, bicycles, toys and more. They will all be going to an orphanage in Chester, Texas.

Yaggy said donors include Hy-Vee in Rochester, Original Mechanics in Rochester, Fareway in Stewartville, Pepsi Bottling Company, Jimmy's Salad Dressings & Dips in Stewartville, Sunshine Sanitation in Stewartville, Bob Bardwell of Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch near Stewartville, and Rocket Chassis in Shinnston, W. Va.

In addition, many people who attended the Big Iron Classic Truck Show in Kasson donated enough supplies to fill half the trailer, which was provided by Tralo Trucking in Owatonna.

On Wednesday, driver Steve Dauer climbed into the cab of one of Yaggy's trucks and left Rochester. He's expected to arrive in Texas with the supplies Friday afternoon.

"It's just what we do. Instead of helping our local community, we're going to help our country, and trying to help these people at least get resituated and back in their homes," said Yaggy. "You see the news clips, you can't imagine the displacement, you know? Homes lost, lives lost, everything. And we just felt like we needed to help immediately do something and get it down there directly. That old saying, 'It's better to give then to receive' is absolutely true. I'd do this everyday if I could somehow."

Yaggy said once his truck returns from Texas, he and his team might collect more supplies and bring them to victims of Irma in Florida.

As for Yaggy's friend, Kautz, the supplies he collected arrived at two churches in Beaumont, Texas on Wednesday.

