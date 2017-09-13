Deputies: Drug investigation catches Stewartville man with 13 po - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Deputies: Drug investigation catches Stewartville man with 13 pounds of meth

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Stewartville man is behind bars after deputies found more than 13 pounds of meth on his property.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Derek Thielsen was arrested on drug sales and possession charges Monday around 4:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office said, the arrest is a result of a search warrant executed at his home at 107 3rd St. NW, in Stewartville, after an ongoing drug investigation.

Deputies found more than $130,000 worth of meth behind a wall in his garage.

Deputies said because of the amount, the charges may go to federal court.

