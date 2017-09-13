Extra DWI enforcement catches man with a .38 BAC

New numbers out Wednesday morning from Minnesota State Patrol regarding the recent Extra D.W.I. Enforcement Period that ended September 3rd. Nearly 1,400 drivers were arrested during the two week session, but few were as eye-opening as an incident in Fillmore County.

Fillmore County Sheriff Tom Kaase said incidents like this one serve as a reminder that there are people out there driving while extremely impaired.

A deputy was called to Highway 52 about a mile north of Harmony in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 20th. Motorists reported an SUV pulling a boat driving into oncoming traffic, nearly causing a crash.

Deputies found the vehicle a short time later on the side of the highway with the driver passed out.

Eventually, 69-year-old Thomas Frisby admitted to the deputy he was too drunk to be driving. He blew a .38 blood alcohol content level. This mark tied for the highest in the entire state during this extra enforcement period.

The sheriff said it's important to remember that D.W.I.'s can happen at any time on any day. The sheriff said he's proud of his deputies helping make the county's roads safer for everyone else.