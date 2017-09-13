Security guard shot at private university in St. Paul - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Security guard shot at private university in St. Paul

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Police say a security guard has been shot and wounded at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

Authorities are looking for a suspect in the shooting which happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the suspect shot the unarmed guard after being confronted in a wooded area. Officials say the guard was shot in the shoulder and his injuries don't appear life threatening.

St. Paul police said early Wednesday that officers had ended the immediate search for the shooter, who remained at large.

The private, Catholic university has about 4,800 students.

