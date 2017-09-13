Minneapolis police officer charged with sex crimes

A late night manhunt is over and a Rochester man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an officer's car.More >>
U.S. Sen. Al Franken (DFL - Minn.) has announced he's cosponsoring Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I- Vt.) Medicare for All Act, which is expected to be introduced in the Senate on Wednesday. According to Sanders' op-ed in the New York Times, "every family in America would receive comprehensive coverage, and middle-class families would save thousands of dollars a year by eliminating their private insurance costs as we move to a publicly funded program."More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Derek Thielsen was arrested on drug sales and possession charges Monday around 4:45 p.m.More >>
New numbers out Wednesday morning from Minnesota State Patrol regarding the recent Extra D.W.I. Enforcement Period that ended September 3rd.More >>
A criminal complaint says a man who drove into a group of people in Minnesota told police he was assaulted by several men and hit them so he wouldn't get beat up.More >>
With cleanup from disaster on the minds of so many in the country right now, a chance to take part in recovery efforts closer to home.More >>
The City of Austin is launching a new program for businesses called "Grow Austin."More >>
Several community organizations came together Tuesday evening for some outdoor family fun. The United Way of Olmsted County hosted its Big Bold Block party outside of its headquarters to kick off its "Be Bold" fundraising Campaign.More >>
A leading energy expert from Germany came to Rochester Tuesday to tell people there are big changes ahead in the energy industry. Gerard Reid is a renewable energy and corporate finance consultant. He gave a presentation at the University of Minnesota Rochester Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A criminal complaint says a man who drove into a group of people in Minnesota told police he was assaulted by several men and hit them so he wouldn't get beat up.More >>
With cleanup from disaster on the minds of so many in the country right now, a chance to take part in recovery efforts closer to home.More >>
Taxi cab drivers in Rochester are declining to comment today on the buyout we first reported to you Monday. But we are hearing today from a ride-sharing service driver about how he feels about the Med City Taxi buyout of Yellow Cab. Yesterday, a Med City Taxi official told us the buyout has a lot to do with ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft coming into the city.More >>
One teenager is arrested after police said he was involved in a Rochester burglary.More >>
The attack of 9/11 shook the world, even here in Rochester.More >>
New numbers out Wednesday morning from Minnesota State Patrol regarding the recent Extra D.W.I. Enforcement Period that ended September 3rd.More >>
Monday the city council's committee of the whole discussed a new resolution declaring Rochester as a Compassionate City.More >>
