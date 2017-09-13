Minneapolis police officer charged with sex crimes

A Minneapolis police officer is charged with sex crimes allegedly involving his son's girlfriend.

Fifty-eight-year-old David Edward Campbell of Bloomington was charged Tuesday with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as terroristic threats.

The complaint says Campbell's teenage son and his girlfriend told Bloomington police that Campbell had been sexually abusing her.

Prosecutors allege Campbell bought new underwear for the girl and asked her to take photos of herself in the underwear and send them to his phone.

The complaint says Campbell also exposed himself to her, touched her and threatened to shoot her if she told anyone. Some of the incidents occurred while Campbell was on-duty.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says he has relieved Campbell of duty without pay.

Campbell is in jail and due in court Wednesday.