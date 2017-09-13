Dayton promises restraint in trying to lure Amazon - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dayton promises restraint in trying to lure Amazon

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Mark Dayton says any attempt to use state tax dollars to convince Amazon to build a $5 billion headquarters in Minnesota would be "restrained" because of the importance of homegrown competitors Best Buy and Target.

Dayton says he called the CEOs at Target and Best Buy last week to reassure them of their companies' importance to Minnesota. The Star Tribune says the

DFL governor says both companies have expressed concern about using tax dollars to lure a competitor to Minnesota. Dayton has asked the Department of Employment and Economic Development to put together a proposal for Amazon.

The online retail giant is looking for a place to locate a second headquarters, which will prompt some states to offer expensive incentive packages.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.