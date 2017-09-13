Volunteers wanted for Chester Woods Park tornado clean-up

With cleanup from disaster on the minds of so many in the country right now, a chance to take part in recovery efforts closer to home.

On July 19th, damage from an EF-1 tornado forced Chester Woods Park to close almost all of its trails and its beach. Crews worked around the clock to help clear much of the park in the days that followed, but there's a lot left to do.

The Olmsted County Public Works Department wants volunteers to help staff by moving firewood and dragging brush.

You can help Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The park asks volunteers to call its office at 507-287-2624 to sign up.