Albert Lea dredging of Fountain Lake almost ready to go

The huge undertaking in Albert Lea of dredging Fountain Lake to restore water quality for boating and fishing is almost ready to go.

Andy Henschel, the Director of Field Operations for the Shell Rock River Watershed District, said the location where the dredged material will be dumped so it can drain will be ready by the end of the week.

That site is called a Confined Disposal Facility and it's nearly complete to accept dredged material. But there's one step left to go, getting all the permits needed from various government agencies.

Henschel said 12 permits are required and 11 are all set. The remaining permit is from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR is working on public waters.