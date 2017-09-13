Albert Lea dredging of Fountain Lake almost ready to go - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Albert Lea dredging of Fountain Lake almost ready to go

Posted:
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The huge undertaking in Albert Lea of dredging Fountain Lake to restore water quality for boating and fishing is almost ready to go.

Andy Henschel, the Director of Field Operations for the Shell Rock River Watershed District, said the location where the dredged material will be dumped so it can drain will be ready by the end of the week.

That site is called a Confined Disposal Facility and it's nearly complete to accept dredged material. But there's one step left to go, getting all the permits needed from various government agencies.

Henschel said 12 permits are required and 11 are all set. The remaining permit is from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The DNR is working on public waters.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.