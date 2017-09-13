UPDATE: Stealing a Rochester Police squad car and running from police lands 1 man behind bars, police say

A late night manhunt is over and a Rochester man is behind bars after he allegedly stole an officer's car.

Police said that man ran from the car after crashing it near Slatterly Park in Southeast Rochester.

Police said an officer initially stopped on the intersection of 16th Street SE and 3rd Avenue SE after seeing a suspicious vehicle go westbound in the eastbound lane around 10:30 Tuesday night.

A woman then suddenly came out of the car saying she was uncomfortable with her boyfriend that was inside. RPD said in response to that the officer got out of his squad car to help. During that time, 23-year-old Travers McDaniel of Rochester stole the squad car.

Officers said a civilian saw what was happening and attempted to box McDaniel in with his own car but was unsuccessful.

McDaniel made it near Slatterly Park where he crashed the vehicle then ran away to the 900 block of 9th Avenue SE.

Officers were able to track him with a GPS unit that all the squad cars are equipped with. A canine later found him behind a garage.

Officers said McDaniel had a strong scent of alcohol on his breath when he was arrested.

"When somebody gets inside your squad, and goes off with it, with all your tools, usually all your tools, weaponry, inside the squad, that's a serious incident," said Sgt. John Mitchell of the Rochester Police Department.

McDaniel suffered minor injuries to the leg and arm after being bitten by the canine.

McDaniel could face several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer, DUI test refusal, obstruction of legal process, and hit and run.

The squad car wasn't totaled.