Twins become first team to homer in first 7 innings in 16-0 rout

At the beginning of the season, the 2017 Minnesota Twins weren't expected set historical marks. But on Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis they did just that.

According to Major League Baseball, the Twins became the first team in history to hit a home run in each of the first seven innings of a baseball game, as they defeated the San Diego Padres 16-0.

The power hitting binge started with the Twins' first batter as Brian Dozier led off the bottom of the first with a solo dinger to right field, his 30th of the year, to make it 1-0.

In the second inning, Jason Castro drove in a run with an RBI single, and Ehire Adrianza and Joe Mauer did as well to make it 5-0, then Jorge Polanco came up and socked a three-run jack to left to give the Twins a 9-0 lead.

Jason Castro, up again in the third inning, hit a two-run round tripper to make it 9-0, then in the fourth, Eddie Rosario joined the party hitting a two-run shot, his 22nd of the year to make it 11-0.

In the fifth, Jason Castro would knock his second four bagger of the game in his 3-4 outing, a solo blast that gave the Twins a 12-0 lead.

In the sixth it would be Eduardo Escobar with his 18th longball of the year, then in the seventh, Kennys Vargas would finish things up with a three-run tater to right center, giving the Twins a 16-0 lead.

In total, the Twins hit seven bleacher burners, three off of starter Travis Wood (L, 3-6), and two each off of relievers Jose Valdez and Cory Mazzoni.

On the mound, Kyle Gibson (W, 10-10) turned in another stellar start, going six innings, allowing no runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking none.

The Twins send Ervin Santana (15-7) to the mound on Wednesday, as he faces the Padres' Dinelson Lamet (7-7) at 7:10 to wrap up interleague play.