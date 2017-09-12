United Way hosts Big Bold Block Party

Several community organizations came together Tuesday evening for some outdoor family fun.

The United Way of Olmsted County hosted its Big Bold Block party outside of its headquarters to kick off its "Be Bold" fundraising Campaign.

Some of its community partner organizations sponsored free activities for kids and some local restaurants set up along the street and passed out free food.

The goal of the party was to spread the word about volunteer opportunities and its annual campaign.

"We've been in the process of holding a number of community conversations over the last year and half or so," said Jerome Ferson, President of the United Way of Olmsted County. "And one of the themes that we've heard throughout that process is a desire amongst all community members to get to know each other more. So we decided to incorporate that learning in a small way into our event planning this year."

Ferson says some people can donate through their employers, or you can donate through its website.