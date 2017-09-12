International renewable energy expert visits Rochester

A leading energy expert from Germany came to Rochester Tuesday to tell people there are big changes ahead in the energy industry.

Gerard Reid is a renewable energy and corporate finance consultant.

He gave a presentation at the University of Minnesota Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

He says we're in the beginning of an energy revolution that will have a massive impact on the economy.

For example, he says solar power will continue to be cheaper and more accessible.

He says the general public generally isn't interested in the field, but they should be.

"Why do people care about it? Well one is because it will affect people economically," said Reid. "Secondly, because there's opportunities in it, and thirdly I think the change we're going through is also good for the environment so there's a feel good factor to it as well."

State Senator David Senjem organized the presentation.

He's part of a Policy Exchange Program between the University of Minnesota's Institute on the Environment and the Republic of Germany.