Uber driver reacts to Med City Taxi-Yellow Cab buyout

Taxi cab drivers in Rochester are declining to comment today on the buyout we first reported to you Monday.

But we are hearing today from a ride-sharing service driver about how he feels about the Med City Taxi buyout of Yellow Cab.

Yesterday, a Med City Taxi official told us the buyout has a lot to do with ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft coming into the city.

One Uber and Lyft driver says there are nearly ten times as many Uber and Lyft drivers as there are taxi drivers, and the app is convenient and for many, much more affordable.

He doesn't see it as only competition.

He says both groups fit their roles in the community.

"Most of the time, I see the taxis downtown or the airport. Everywhere I go, I see them, and they're providing a nice job too," Abualalaa Fadlelalmula, a driver for Uber and Lyft, said. "I'm not competing with them, we are working together to provide a best service to all the town."

Fadlelalmula says he's been driving for Uber and Lyft for around three months.

He says the reason why so many people have been drifting to work for them is the flexibility of the job.

You can work when you want and the new tip feature for Uber greatly helps as an income boost.

