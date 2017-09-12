Minnesota native on way to International Space Station

More than a century after being built for a prominent Rochester resident, the historic Kutzky House has come down on Tuesday. Several people were standing in front of the building either just watching or taking pictures, many of them calling this a sad day. "I think it would be great if the developers could restore the house as it looked, as they redeveloped the site," said Gail Kinsey, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 20 years. "The Kutzky's who ...