Minnesota native on way to International Space Station

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KTTC) -

Minnesota native Mark Vande Hei is on-board a rocket that is headed to the International Space Station.

NBC-affiliate KARE-TV reports a rocket carrying NASA astronauts launched Tuesday afternoon in Kazakhstan.

Vande Hei is a 1985 graduate from Benilde-Saint Margaret's High School in Saint Louis Park. 

The Minnesota native will reportedly spend five months on the International Space Station. 

