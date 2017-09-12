Kutzky House demolished

The attack of 9/11 shook the world, even here in Rochester.More >>
One teenager is arrested after police said he was involved in a Rochester burglary.More >>
A Rochester female is arrested after police said she was driving drunk and was involved in a hit-and-run.More >>
Prosecutors have charged an unlicensed driver who struck and killed a Wayzata police officer who was trying to remove debris from a highway last week.More >>
The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that a truck driver died, following a one-vehicle crash.More >>
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office warns residents of a new scam.More >>
The Minnesota Attorney General is advising Albert Lea, that Mayo Clinic does not appear to be doing anything illegal in its transferring of services and jobs between its Austin and Albert Lea medical campuses.More >>
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior.More >>
