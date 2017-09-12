Kutzky House demolished

More than a century after being built for a prominent Rochester resident, the historic Kutzky House has come down on Tuesday.

Several people were standing in front of the building either just watching or taking pictures, many of them calling this a sad day.

"I think it would be great if the developers could restore the house as it looked, as they redeveloped the site," said Gail Kinsey, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 20 years. "The Kutzky's who lived in that house were paramount in developing this part of the city, and this is a historic part of the city that can never be reproduced."

Demolition started at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning - construction crews expected to be done at around 5 p.m., and as they worked 1st Street remained closed.

Salesman August Kutzky and his family moved into the house in west center street in 1914. One hundred years later, the house was moved to the 800 block of first street Southwest...displaced by construction in 2014.

Developers claimed they were unable to restore the structure, but city council denied a demolition permit.

Mayor Ardelle Brede vetoed that decision.

The Department of Public Works wants to remind pedestrians and drivers to be careful when traveling through and around construction zones.

The side walk along the North side of the 800 block 1st Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.