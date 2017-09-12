Dayton, lawmakers hire mediator to work out legal dispute - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dayton, lawmakers hire mediator to work out legal dispute

Posted:
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Mark Dayton and top Republicans have chosen a mediator to try to help them out of a constitutional battle.

The two sides have been locked in a legal battle for months over Dayton's decision to veto the Legislature's budget after the session concluded in late May.

The Minnesota Supreme Court didn't make a definitive ruling on whether that move was legal last week but ordered them to hire a mediator to work it out.

A filing with the court on Tuesday shows they hired retired Hennepin County District Judge Rick Solum. Solum has a history as a mediator, having helped resolve a dispute over the value of the land Minnesota Twins' new stadium was built on.

The state's high court wants a status report on mediation by late September.

