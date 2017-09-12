Mayo Clinic's new study shows Americans taking cancer prevention seriously

Mayo Clinic releases survey results this morning that show almost all Americans are taking preventative steps to avoid cancer.

According to the latest Mayo Clinic National Heath Checkup, nearly 75% of respondents avoid smoking, limit alcohol consumption, or maintain a healthy diet. Women are significantly more likely to do all three.

The survey also found that 62% have received a cancer diagnosis personally or through a loved one.

And that nine in ten Americans are aware of their family's medical history when it comes to cancer.