Mayo Clinic's new study shows Americans taking cancer prevention seriously

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Mayo Clinic releases survey results this morning that show almost all Americans are taking preventative steps to avoid cancer.

According to the latest Mayo Clinic National Heath Checkup, nearly 75% of respondents avoid smoking, limit alcohol consumption, or maintain a healthy diet. Women are significantly more likely to do all three. 

The survey also found that 62% have received a cancer diagnosis personally or through a loved one.

And that nine in ten Americans are aware of their family's medical history when it comes to cancer. 

