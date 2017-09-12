1 teen arrested for involvement in Rochester burglary, says police

One teenager is arrested after police said he was involved in a Rochester burglary.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the burglary happened around 3 Tuesday morning on the 2600 block of 11th Ave. NW.

When officers arrived, the homeowners, a 62-year-old female and 64-year-old male, told officers they were sleeping in their bedroom when the woman woke up and saw a man going through her drawers. The woman woke up her husband and he chased the suspect down and started fighting with him. The suspect got away and ran out the front door.

As an officer was responding to the burglary call, he saw a car leaving the area. The officer said he ran the plates and recognized the car was associated to a prolific burglar.

Police said, about 10 minutes later, a different officer found the vehicle near the corner of Chateau Road NW and Villa Road NW. The officer stopped the car and found two men inside. RPD said, one of the men did not have a shirt on and he had a sweatshirt stuffed in the front seat. That man allegedly matched the suspect description from the burglary.

The officer arrested 18-year-old Dylan Sutter, of Rochester. Police also said, Sutter was in possession of the victim's watch.

Sutter is charged with 1st Degree Burglary and Robbery. He's charged with 1st Degree Robbery because of the fight.

Police are still investigating.