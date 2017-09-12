John Marshall grad on first plane that hit the World Trade Center towers

Scene of the attack in 2001.

The attack of 9/11 shook the world, even here in Rochester.

At the time, hundreds were gathered at the Mayo Civic Center for a ribbon cutting. However, the ceremony soon ended as everyone was glued to the television.

What wasn't immediately known, was the attack hit even closer to home.

A John Marshall graduate was on American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane that hit the World Trade Center towers.

Jessica Sachs was known by many for her smile and positive attitude. She was on J.M.'s flag team and graduated in 1996.

She was 22 when she died.