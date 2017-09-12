Lawmakers hear headaches with Minnesota's new license system

Car dealership managers, motor vehicle service employees and frustrated drivers are sounding off about problems with the state's new computer system for license plates and tabs.

The state rolled out its replacement for a 40-year-old mainframe in July. The Minnesota Licensing and Registration System was delayed by years and cost more than $90 million - double its original budget.

And it hasn't been a smooth launch. Frustrated registrars and others told lawmakers Monday that technological issues have led to long lines at motor vehicle services offices and delays in issuing license plates.

Kyle Allison from Luther Hopkins Honda says they issue two or three temporary permits while customers wait for new plates.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman says they've made vast improvements and are still working on fixes.