Athlete of the Week - Abe Havelka

The Owatonna Huskies football team has gotten off to one of the best starts in all of Minnesota.

The Huskies have won their first two games by a combined score of 107-7. Leading the way for the Huskies has been senior quarterback, Abe Havelka, KTTC Newscenter Sports' Athlete of the Week.

If you ask Havelka, he won't take any of the credit,

"We have a lot of skill position players that are super athletic. The o-line gives me a lot of time up front, they've done a great job the past two weeks, they're trying to improve even better, i mean, they're unreal."

Through two games, Havelka has thrown for more than 500 yards and 9 touchdowns, while completing 66% of his passes, and he's only played five of the eight possible quarters. Head coach Jeff Williams thinks it's Havelka's demeanor that makes him so successful,

"He's cool as a cucumber. I mean, just at all times, I've never once seen him rattled -- ever," said Williams. "Never been rattled once. He's the coolest customer I've ever been around, and I think that really benefits him in tough situations."

Last year, the Huskies season ended in the state semifinal against Elk River, but Havelka is out to flip the script this year, and get Owatonna their second state title.

"Losing to them last year, it was just heartbreaking. We definitely could have won that game. I, myself, didn't play that great, so that's something that I'm always striving to do better, and finally take down that team and get that second championship here at Owatonna. It's just the fact that we know where we want to get to, and we've got to put in the work to get to that place."