Rochester officers, firefighters attend 9/11 memorial ahead of Vikings game

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -

Ahead of the Vikings season opener, the crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium took a moment to remember the September 11th terror attacks 16 years ago.

More than 150 honor guard members from across the state were there during for the singing of the national anthem.

Among those were eight from Rochester, four from the Rochester Fire Department and four from the Rochester Police Department.

