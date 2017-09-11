Driver dies in truck accident in Freeborn County

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that a truck driver died, following a one-vehicle crash.

It happened at 110th Street at 840th Avenue.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag said a truck owned by Thompson Sanitation was traveling eastbound on 110th Street, then went off the road. It reportedly struck a field approach and crashed into the ditch.

A witness said the truck caught fire and a person was trapped inside. That witness was able to extinguish the fire, with a fire extinguisher from a nearby farm.

Freitag said the driver of the truck died at the scene and has been identified as Roger Malone Thompson, 69, of Clarks Grove, Minn.

Multiple agencies responded.