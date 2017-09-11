AG: Mayo Clinic did not violate any laws with it's Albert Lea decision

The Minnesota Attorney General is advising Albert Lea, that Mayo Clinic does not appear to be doing anything illegal in its transferring of services and jobs between its Austin and Albert Lea medical campuses.

Attorney General Lori Swanson has been meeting for weeks with Freeborn County officials and members of a grassroots group called "Save Our Hospital."

The group launched a public outcry over Mayo's decision to move certain childbirth and surgical services from Albert Lea to its Austin campus. Dozens even picketed Mayo Clinic in Rochester in an effort to make an impact.

But Monday afternoon, the Attorney General sent her staff's analysis of the situation. Swanson said, the Austin and Albert Lea communities have combined forces over health care for decades, and mergers and consolidations have overcome financial troubles to keep good health care in place.

Because Mayo Clinic Health System is a non-profit corporation, there's no violation of anti-trust law when it shifts resources inside of its own organization.

Swanson said there do not appear to be any violations of state charities laws either, and has concluded there's no basis for her to sue Mayo Clinic over what is "an unpopular action."

The Attorney General is urging Freeborn County officials to hire a health care finance consultant if they want to form a hospital district or break away from Mayo.