Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville campus remains open after Hurricane Irma

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that a truck driver died, following a one-vehicle crash.More >>
The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that a truck driver died, following a one-vehicle crash.More >>
The Minnesota Attorney General is advising Albert Lea, that Mayo Clinic does not appear to be doing anything illegal in its transferring of services and jobs between its Austin and Albert Lea medical campuses.More >>
The Minnesota Attorney General is advising Albert Lea, that Mayo Clinic does not appear to be doing anything illegal in its transferring of services and jobs between its Austin and Albert Lea medical campuses.More >>
Starting Tuesday, boaters will need to use extreme caution navigating Winona's Small Boat Harbor on the west bank of the Mississippi River.More >>
Starting Tuesday, boaters will need to use extreme caution navigating Winona's Small Boat Harbor on the west bank of the Mississippi River.More >>
Victims' relatives, survivors and rescuers are observing the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero.More >>
Victims' relatives, survivors and rescuers are observing the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero.More >>
Med City Taxi has announced it is purchasing Yellow Cab of Rochester, putting the two competing companies under one roof.More >>
Med City Taxi has announced it is purchasing Yellow Cab of Rochester, putting the two competing companies under one roof.More >>
Jacksonville is Florida's most populated city, and Monday, many in that town are dealing with lost power, and record-setting floods.More >>
Jacksonville is Florida's most populated city, and Monday, many in that town are dealing with lost power, and record-setting floods.More >>
Grand Rapids police say an officer's squad car was targeted by gunfire, with some bullets also hitting his house.More >>
Grand Rapids police say an officer's squad car was targeted by gunfire, with some bullets also hitting his house.More >>
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior.More >>
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior.More >>
A Rochester teen is arrested on drug charges after police find bags of marijuana and pills in his pants.More >>
A Rochester teen is arrested on drug charges after police find bags of marijuana and pills in his pants.More >>
A Rochester female is arrested after police said she was driving drunk and was involved in a hit-and-run.More >>
A Rochester female is arrested after police said she was driving drunk and was involved in a hit-and-run.More >>
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior.More >>
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior.More >>
A Rochester teen is arrested on drug charges after police find bags of marijuana and pills in his pants.More >>
A Rochester teen is arrested on drug charges after police find bags of marijuana and pills in his pants.More >>
Grand Rapids police say an officer's squad car was targeted by gunfire, with some bullets also hitting his house.More >>
Grand Rapids police say an officer's squad car was targeted by gunfire, with some bullets also hitting his house.More >>
Dozens of dogs rescued from flood-ravaged Texas will soon be up for adoption in our area. Harvey separated a lot of pets from their owners. But some shelters in Texas did not have enough space to house the displaced animals.More >>
Dozens of dogs rescued from flood-ravaged Texas will soon be up for adoption in our area. Harvey separated a lot of pets from their owners. But some shelters in Texas did not have enough space to house the displaced animals.More >>
Med City Taxi has announced it is purchasing Yellow Cab of Rochester, putting the two competing companies under one roof.More >>
Med City Taxi has announced it is purchasing Yellow Cab of Rochester, putting the two competing companies under one roof.More >>