Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville campus remains open after Hurricane Irma

Jacksonville is Florida's most populated city, and Monday, many in that town are dealing with lost power, and record-setting floods.

Despite this, Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville campus reported Monday morning that the hospital remains open and on normal power and communication channels. 

Mayo said some other areas of campus are on generator power, and many of the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses were without power. The clinic is working to restore power in those affected areas while assessing possible damage to the campus. 

Mayo wants to reach out to other area hospitals so they can work together to serve patients and has also reached out to Mayo Clinic Care Network partners in Naples and Lakeland to offer assistance.

