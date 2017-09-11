Goodhue County Sheriff's Office warns people of new contractor scam

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office warns residents of a new scam.

This weekend in Zumbro Falls, a contractor told a homeowner he needed to get rid of blacktop in his truck, and was selling it at a discounted rate of $420. The homeowner agreed but once the contractor was done, he gave the homeowner a bill of $5,000.

The homeowner refused to pay, which caused the contractor to get angry and said he would take him to court.

The homeowner called police, but the man was gone by the time police arrived.

The contractor is described as a Hispanic man, named Darren ,with a heavy Louisiana accent. The man also drives a new silver Ford truck with Louisiana plates.

If you have any information, call the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office at 651-565-3361.