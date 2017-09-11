Goodhue County Sheriff's Office warns people of new contractor scam

Jacksonville is Florida's most populated city, and Monday, many in that town are dealing with lost power, and record-setting floods.More >>
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office warns residents of a new scam.More >>
Grand Rapids police say an officer's squad car was targeted by gunfire, with some bullets also hitting his house.More >>
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior.More >>
A Rochester teen is arrested on drug charges after police find bags of marijuana and pills in his pants.More >>
Victims' relatives, survivors and rescuers are observing the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero.More >>
The historic "Kutzky House" in Rochester will soon be a thing of the past.More >>
Target's car seat trade-in program is returning this month in honor of National Baby Safety Month.More >>
Officials say 19 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers are deploying Monday for Hurricane Irma missions with four helicopters.More >>
The prosecutor who will decide whether criminal charges are warranted against a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who had called 911 says the shooting "shouldn't have happened."More >>
A Rochester female is arrested after police said she was driving drunk and was involved in a hit-and-run.More >>
Dozens of dogs rescued from flood-ravaged Texas will soon be up for adoption in our area. Harvey separated a lot of pets from their owners. But some shelters in Texas did not have enough space to house the displaced animals.More >>
