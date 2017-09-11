Officer's squad car targeted by gunfire - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Officer's squad car targeted by gunfire

Grand Rapids police say an officer's squad car was targeted by gunfire, with some bullets also hitting his house.

WDIO -TV reports Officer Matt O'Rourke was off duty and at home when he heard multiple shots Sunday night hit his squad car parked in his driveway.

Police say "projectiles' also struck the officer's house. O'Rourke followed the shooters' vehicle as it sped away and called for backup. Two men, ages 19 and 20, were arrested near an elementary school.

The officer and his family were not hurt.

