Girl dies after falling from North Shore cliff

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after falling from a cliff on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Lake County sheriff's officials say they girl was visiting Palisade Head near Silver Bay with friends on Sunday when she fell from the top of the cliff. The high point is more than 300 feet above lake level.

The Star Tribune says bystanders rappelled down the cliff to provide first aid. The girl was taken by helicopter to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

