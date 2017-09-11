Rochester teen arrested for possession of narcotics

A Rochester teen is arrested on drug charges after police find bags of marijuana and pills in his pants.

An officer pulled over 18-year-old DiAngelo Johnson around 1:15 Saturday morning on the 300 block of 11th Avenue Southeast for what he believed was a strobe light coming from the dash. The light was coming from Johnson's phone.

The officer smelled marijuana and noticed a bulge in Johnson's pants near the hip.

He discovered a small bag that had about an ounce of marijuana inside, plus 60 pills of Clonazepam, a drug to treat seizures.

When Johnson arrived at jail, police said several clumps of marijuana fell out of his pants, after he tried to manipulate a second bag "deeper in his pants."

He faces a first degree narcotics sales charge among other charges.