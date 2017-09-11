Bell tolls to mark plane hitting Pentagon

A third bell has tolled at 9:37 a.m. at ground zero to mark the moment a plane slammed into the Pentagon on 9/11.

Monday marked 16 years since the terror attacks.

Then victims' relatives then resumed reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed when four hijacked planes hit the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001.

Republican President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, observed a moment of silence at the White House. He will also be participating in the observance at the Pentagon. It's his first time observing the anniversary as president.

There is also a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.