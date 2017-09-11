Demolition of historic "Kutzky House" to begin Tuesday

The historic "Kutzky House" in Rochester will soon be a thing of the past.

Demolition for the Kutzky House is expected to be this Tuesday.

Rochester Public Works posted on their website that a portion of 1st St. Southwest will be closed for the demolition. Builders plan to start work at 7 a.m. and expect the building to be gone by 5 p.m.

The Rochester City Council voted to deny a demolition permit last month with a vote of 4 to 2, but Mayor Ardell Brede vetoed the action.